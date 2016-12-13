Sharman pleased as Lancers bag fourth straight win

Lancing Football Club made it four successive Southern Combination League Premier Division victories in a row on Saturday.

Efforts in each half from Nana Baah and Lewis Finney helped Lancers seal an impressive 2-1 victory over ten-man Broadbridge Heath.

Going into the contest on the back of a 14-day break with no fixture last weekend, Lancing boss John Sharman was a little concerned but Lancers’ display impressed him.

He said: “It was a really good win and another vital three points for us.

“We were on a really good run, having won our last three, but the game was our first in 14 days.

“I felt we were a little rusty early on after being out of action for a couple of weeks but as the game went on we got better.

“Broadbridge is never an easy place to go, the conditions were quite tricky, but we limited them to very few opportunities.

“We haven’t surged up the table, but winning breeds confidence and we are on a really good run at this minute.”

Lancers had the lead on the half-hour as Baah struck. Tom Caplin’s neat through pass sent him through, before Baah rounded Michael Chester in Heath’s goal and slotted into an empty net.

Caplin should have doubled Lancing’s advantage five minutes prior to the interval.

A quick breakaway was lead by the midfield man, though, he got caught in two minds, firing a shot just wide of the far post.

Finney finally added a second for Lancing with 16 minutes left to play. A quickly taken free-kick found the frontman and he crashed home a number two.

With Sharman’s side seemingly in control a tense final few minutes were in store as Broadbridge pulled a goal back. Sloppy defending from a corner allowed an unmarked Stuart Chester to head home and make it 2-1.

Lancing stood strong and with time running out the home side were down to ten-men.

Substitute Daryll Costen raced away before being hauled down by Andrew Howard, which resulted in him being shown a straight red.

Lancing host AFC Uckfield Town in the league on Saturday.

LANCING: D’Cruz; Donaldson, Bygraves, Sharman, Fenton; Baah, Waterman, Berry; Caplin, Fair, L.Finney. Subs: Costen (Fair, 80), E.Finney (Waterman, 90), Kavanagh (Donaldson, 88).

