Stocker steps down as Ferring boss

Carl Stocker has stepped down as manager of Ferring and said: "I tried my best but it wasn't good enough."

The decision follows his side losing 4-1 to Lavant in the Sussex Intermediate Cup on Saturday - a performance he called their worst of the season.

Ferring currently sit at the bottom of the SCFL Division 2 table having only won one of their first eight games of the season.

Stocker said: "There just wasn't enough commitment from players. We had seven or eight that were there every week and wanted to play.

"The rest would let me down last minute so we were never full strength which was a pain as there was so much talent in our squad."

Stocker will now go back to watching Chelsea every week.

He said: "I have a season ticket there and I've missed going if I'm honest.

"I enjoyed managing an I've learnt a lot from it it just wasn't meant to be I tried my best but it wasn't good enough."