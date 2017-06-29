Summer business pleases Worthing boss Elphick

Gary Elphick looked back on a busy weekend of incomings at Worthing Football Club and said: “I’m pleased with the business I’ve managed to do.”

Defensive duo Alfie Young and Anthone Douglas completed moves to Woodside Road on Saturday, while forward Omar Folkes followed suit less than 24 hours later.

Deals for the three take Elphick’s summer signings to six with the trio joining James Fraser, Tony Nwachukwu and Kershaney Samuels at the club.

Young, 20, who was a professional at Premier League Watford earlier in his career, joins from Bostik Premier Division rivals Wingate & Finchley, while both Douglas and Folkes have joined Samuels in completing moves from Merstham to Worthing.

Defence and attack had been an area pinpointed for improvement by Elphick to earlier in the summer, with the capture of these three leaving him satisfied with the squad he has built.

He said: “Both Alfie and Anthone can play anywhere across the back-four. They can play in either full-back position if needed but there preferred positions are in the centre of defence.

“I’ve heard good things about Alfie, he was at Watford and rated in his time with them, then at Wingate & Finchley.

“Anthone is another player I have admired for a long period and I’m pleased to have him on board at the club. He’s a really athletic type of defender and these two are ones that I’m looking forward to working with defensively.

“Again, Omar is someone I have known about for a long time and it’s great to have him here at Worthing. I felt after Omar (Bugiel) we were a little lightweight and lacked goals but hopefully the addition of Omar (Folkes) and having Tony, James, plus Ben Pope returning from injury, will give us great attacking options.”

After taking his summer signing spree to six, Elphick is unaware if he will add anything else to the squad he has assembled.

With Worthing still within their playing budget, there is scope for a another arrival should Elphick want it.

He added: “If the season was to start tomorrow, I’d be pleased with what I have got here. I don’t think you can ever rule out bringing another in, you don’t know what may become available but as it stands I’m happy with what I’ve got.

“I back myself when it comes to player recruitment, it’s about these guys coming and proving I was right to bring them to this football club.”

Worthing report back in for pre-season training this evening with Elphick excited for his new additions to meet the players that remained from last season and said:

“We’re back in for pre-season training this evening and I’m looking forward to working with this squad. We’ll be looking at the fitness side as well as the coaching but it’s exciting times.”

