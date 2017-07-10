Summer signing Samuels sees Rocks friendly defeat as a 'learning curve'

Summer signing Kershaney Samuels wants his Worthing Football Club team-mates to use Saturday’s friendly defeat at the hands of division-higher National League South rivals Bognor as a learning curve.

Ollie Pearce, Jimmy Wild, Doug Tuck and trialist Kieran Rowe all netted as Rocks sealed a 4-0 pre-season success at Woodside Road.

It proved a difficult afternoon for Gary Elphick’s men but Samuels feels it’s going to take time for the squad to adapt.

Midfield man Samuels is one of six new additions to have joined over the summer and he is not looking too much into the Bognor friendly defeat.

He said: “It’s never nice to lose against a rival in any match but results are not that important in pre-season.

“Gary (Elphick) gave a few of the younger guys a go and it was a bit of a mixed team. I think it gave him a chance to have a look at a few players but I feel as the friendlies go on we’ll play with a more senior team, working on shapes and other aspects heading into the new season.”

The 23-year-old was one of three players to sign from Bostik League Premier Division rivals Merstham.

As well as Samuels, Antone Douglas and Omar Folkes agreed on a switch to Woodside Road.

Samuels was the first to sign, admitting at the time he knew Douglas was going to make the move also. At that point, he was still unaware of Folkes’ next move but was pleased to see him join Worthing.

Samuels added: “I’m really enjoying it at the minute, the only downside is the travel.

“Being based in London isn’t ideal but I wanted to make the move and pleased I have done it.

“When I originally signed I knew that Kershaney was going to sign, though, Omar (Folkes) had still not made up his mind.

“Having those guys here with me has been a help but all the boys have been brilliant at training and the club as a whole is good to be part of.”

After coming through the ranks at Dulwich Hamlet, Samuels spent two seasons at Merstham before agreeing to join Worthing earlier in the summer.

So far, the midfield talent has been impressed with the professionalism at the club. From the coaching to the board, Samuels feels he is at a professional team.

He added: “I’ve been really impressed with the club. Everything is in place and I think all involved want to move Worthing in the right direction.

“Worthing chairman; George (Dowell) is targeting a top-ten finish this season but I think Gary Elphick may have higher hopes for us.

“We’re still a relatively new squad and I believe we’ll only get better as a team as time goes on.”

Worthing make the trip to division-higher National League South Whitehawk for their third pre-season friendly on Saturday (3pm).

Worthing have been handed a home draw in this year’s FA Trophy.

Fellow Bostik League Premier Division outfit Lowestoft Town will make the trip to Woodside Road for a first-round qualifying clash on Saturday, October 28.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.