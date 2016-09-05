Superb Worthing fight back to progress in FA Cup

Worthing Football Club fought back from 2-0 down to win 6-2 at Carshalton in their FA Cup first qualifying round replay this evening.

Omar Bugiel scored a hat-trick on Saturday as Worthing hit back from 3-1 down to force the replay and they trailed by two goals to their division-lower opponents again tonight.

Brendan Murphy-McVey gave Carshalton the lead on nine minutes and Rocky Korboa made it 2-0 midway through the first half.

Will Hendon got a goal back just before half-time and the game then changed in a eight-minute spell after the break.

Brannon O’Neill equalised on 50 minutes and Harvey Sparks put Worthing ahead two minutes later, before Carshalton were reduced to ten men just 60 seconds later as Jahmahl King was sent off for two bookings.

Bugiel made it 4-2 on 73 minutes and Steve Metcalf then added a fifth on 81 minutes.

Bugiel made it five goals in two games with his second two minutes later as Worthing ended a four-game winless run in style.

Worthing will now travel to Hayes & Yeading in the next round on September 17.

