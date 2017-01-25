Sutton boss praises Worthing after FA Trophy thriller

Sutton United Football Club manager Paul Doswell reserved praise for Worthing after his side progressed in the FA Trophy following a five-goal thriller last night.

After seeing a 2-0 lead come and go, Adam May’s extra-time strike helped The U’s seal a thrilling 3-2 second-round replay victory at Gander Green Lane.

Worthing made their two-divisions higher National League opponents work hard for it, with strikes from Sam Rents - and Lloyd Dawes’ late penalty - both in the final 20 minutes forcing extra-time.

In the end, Doswell’s side - who host Leeds United in the FA Cup on Sunday - had just a little too much but The U’s boss was impressed with what he saw from Worthing.

He told www.suttonunited.net: “It’s remarkable that my team have managed to get through this game. They (Worthing) are a good side and it would have been hard enough beating them with our usual starting eleven, let alone having to dig deep into our reserves.

“I think we created the better chances in extra-time against what is a really good team in Worthing. They’ve beaten a strong Dagenham & Redbridge, have been on a huge unbeaten run up until Saturday and all of the players involved with them deserve a huge amount of credit.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.