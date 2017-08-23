Talk of failure will spur on Worthing boss Elphick

Gary Elphick says he will thrive on trying to prove people wrong this season.

It has been a difficult start to the Bostik League Premier Division for Worthing, who are unable to play any home games, have lost their opening three matches and have now seen captain Kane Wills join Eastbourne Borough.

A 3-0 defeat at Leatherhead last Wednesday was followed by a 1-0 loss at Lowestoft on Saturday which leaves Worthing bottom of the table.

Worthing boss Elphick says he is more determined than ever to turn things around: “I love adversity. It’s been a difficult start to the season for us and I love it when I hear people say we’re going to fail. It’s a driving force for me and the hard work will never stop.

“You’ve got to be single-minded as a manager and believe in what you do, especially when times get tough. People can say negative things from the outside and it’s easy for them when they see we’re not playing home games, have lost three games and our captain has left.

“But you’ve got to look at things in a positive light.We’ve got a crop of promising youngsters coming through and there were positives to take out of the games at both Met Police and Lowestoft.

“The game at Leatherhead has been the only real negative this season and they’re going to be up there this year.

“I’ll make sure we all pull together as a group and I’m more determined than ever to make us a driving force in this league. I’m confident things will change.”

Elphick was disappointed by Wills’ decision to join Eastbourne Borough. The midfielder, who was under contract at Woodside Road, missed Saturday’s defeat at Lowestoft and then handed in a transfer request the following day.

His move to Eastbourne Borough was confirmed on Tuesday and Elphick said: “We made a big commitment to Kane by putting him on a lucrative contract, giving him a signing-on fee and the captain’s armband.

“Then two games in, after a bit of interest from elsewhere, for him to hand in a transfer request is really disappointing. I brought him to the club and I feel let down. It leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.”

Worthing travel to Thurrock tomorrow evening and are at Burgess Hill on Monday.

Elphick said: “I’m looking to get four points to kick-start our season and get us going.”

Rodrigo Mann, who played for Worthing in pre-season, is back with the club and started at Lowestoft on Saturday.

Elphick hopes forward Lloyd Dawes could be involved tomorrow but defender Antoine Douglas is set to miss both bank holiday games with a swollen ankle and Omar Folkes (groin) is doubtful.

Worthing were hoping to hear from FIFA yesterday about their pitch issues.

FIFA sent a company to Woodside Road earlier this month to take stone samples of the pitch after it failed three FIFA quality test certification inspections this summer.

A FIFA meeting was held in Zurich last week but Worthing had not heard any outcome as of yesterday morning, although were hoping to hear news later in the day.

The club have been questioned on the decision to play home games at Bognor from September and not the Sussex FA headquarters at Culver Road, Lancing.

But Culver Road has a step four ground grading – up to Bostik South level – and the Isthmian League do not allow three clubs to share the same facility, with Horsham and Lancing already playing there.

