Ten-man Wickers too strong for Swans

John Kilgarriff hailed Southwick Football Club’s display as they sealed a 3-1 home Southern Combination League Division 1 victory over Storrington on Saturday.

Efforts from Ross Petts, Joe Bidwell and substitute Thomas Donnelly were enough to help Wickers to all three points.

As well as the four goals scored, two red cards were also shown in a fiery derby clash. Wickers’ Jack Piner was sent for an early bath following a foul on 25 minutes and Swans’ Adam Bardouleau was also shown red for his reaction after the tackle, leaving both teams a man light.

Wickers’ reaction after going a man down was something that pleased manager Kilgarriff.

He said: “We were dominant for most of the match and it’s nice to get back to winning ways. In these derby games, you know it’s going to be tough but I was really impressed by our performance.

“Storrington are a very good side but we’ve performed really well against teams at the top this season.

“We’ve got Midhurst next then our Division 1 Challenge Cup quarter-final at Billingshurst a week later.

“The aim now is just to keep up the good form and hopefully progress in the cup as well.

“We’ve got ten league games left this season and we just want to finish well.”

Wickers went ahead inside three minutes as Joe Bidwell picked out Petts, who was on hand to fire home.

A key moment in the game then came on 25 minutes. Piner’s late challenge resulted in him being shown a red, while Bardouleau was dismissed for his reaction.

With both teams down to ten, Southwick coped better and Joe Bidwell made it 2-0 20 minutes from time.

Matthew Searle headed home a minute later to give Swans hope but Southwick substitute Donnelly sealed the win five minutes from the end.

Southwick welcome Midhurst & Easebourne in the league on Saturday.

SOUTHWICK: Martin; Josh Bidwell, McLennan, Dunk, Cook; Smith, Piner, Watts; Beresford, Petts, Joe Bidwell. Subs: Donnelly (Beresford), Lansdale (Joe Bidwell), Myers, Kilgarriff.

