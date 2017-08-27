Thurrock edge past Worthing in five-goal thriller

Worthing Football Club’s tough start to their Bostik League Premier Division campaign continued on Friday.

Joe Christou’s first half brace was followed by a Charlie Stimson strike early in the second as Thurrock sealed a 3-2 home triumph over Worthing.

Worthing, who made the trip without a point from their opening three matches, pulled it back to 2-1, then 3-2 courtesy of goals from James Fraser and Gary Elphick but they couldn’t salvage a point from the game.

Despite a fourth consecutive defeat in the league so far this season, Worthing manager Elphick felt there were signs of improvement and said: “I think in the first 15 minutes or so our heads were spinning. You can’t afford to start games like that, especially at this level.

“The whole team has to take a responsibility defensively, you can’t afford to start away games in the way we did.

“Having said that, I think our reaction in the second half was superb. We had three or four massive chances towards the end of the game and, if I’m honest, I felt we deserved to come away with at least a draw.”

Thurrock were off to a flying start as Christou fired them in front inside a minute.

The home side had a second 24 minutes later with Worthing goalkeeper Lucas Covolan beaten a little too easilt by Christou - who netted his second.

Substitute Ben Pope played frontman James Fraser in behind ten minutes prior to the interval and he slotted home to pull a goal back.

Ross Edwards was caught in possession six minutes after the restart and Stimson capitalised to make it 3-1.

Sam Rents’ corner was headed home by Elphick to set-up a thrilling final 30 minutes.

Worthing peppered Thurrock’s goal in the last 20 minutes but a leveller would not come.

Substitute Tony Nwachukwu struck the crossbar three minutes into stoppage-time as it ended 3-2.

Worthing make the short trip to rivals Burgess Hill for a Bostik League Premier Division clash tomorrow (3pm).

WORTHING: Covolan; Mann, Elphick, Boiling, Rents; Edwards, Samuels; Newton, Fraser, Schneider; Dawes. Subs: Pope (Dawes, 21), Brodie (Edwards, 75), Nwachukwu (Schneider, 68) ,Williamson

