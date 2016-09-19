‘Toothless’ display costs Clymping

Dan Lawrence looked back on Clymping’s home Southern Combination League Division 2 defeat at the hands of Lancing United and said: “It was a bad day at the office.”

Thomas Donnelly’s first-half hat-trick done the damage as Clymping were beaten 3-2 on Saturday.

Action from Clymping v Lancing United on Saturday. Picture: Derek Martin DM16143866

Strikes from Tom Foxon and Charlie Lowdell in the final 30 minutes had given the home side some hope of an unlikely turnaround but they couldn’t get back in it.

Clymping boss Dan Lawrence felt his side’s first-half display cost them and said: “We weren’t good enough in the first 45 minutes. I think a few of the players went into with the wrong attitude, thinking the game was won already.

“I’ve said before that if we give 100% then we will win more games than we lose in this league.

“We didn’t show any quality in the first-half against Lancing and got what we deserved.”

A sloppy start saw Clymping fall three goals behind inside 35 minutes.

Donnelly was posing some real problems and opened the scoring after 15 minutes.

United had Donnelly to thank once again ten minutes later as he made it two, before completing a 35-minutes hat-trick soon after.

Despite Dean Brook-Marsh being forced off through injury, with outfield player Dan Brett being forced in goal, Clymping improved in the second. Foxon pulled one back on the hour, then Lowdell made it 3-2 with ten minutes still to go. Clymping pushed for a leveller but Lancing held on for all three points.

CLYMPING: Brook-Marsh; Bird, Precious, Potts, Moore; Hudson, Stevens, Fuller; Leggatt, Lowdell, Foxon. Subs: Brett (Brook-Marsh), Sharpe (Bird), Maizi (Fuller).

