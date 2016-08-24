Tucker hopes cup win will kick-start season

Wick Football Club boss Jon Tucker hopes Tuesday’s 5-0 win at Hailsham in the Sussex RUR Cup will kick-start his side’s season.

Wick eased into the third round with goals from Rob Wimble, Ash Harper, with two, Kieron Playle-Howard and Joe Gromett.

Despite only having time for a ten-minute warm-up before the match, Tucker was delighted with his side’s showing and said: “It was very pleasing, we worked hard against a decent, young team and hopefully this will kick-start our season.

“There was a buzz in the changing room after the game and hopefully this will give us belief to take into our upcoming games.”

Wick gave a debut to midfielder Rob Brown, who has joined from Pagham, and took the lead after ten minutes. Rob Hutchings and Harper combined to set up Wimble and he fired into the roof of the net.

Harper rounded the keeper to make it 2-0 on 38 minutes, before Playle-Howard got the third from a Andy Weir free kick just before half-time.

Harper got his second on 69 minutes, before substitute Joe Gromett made it 5-0 six minutes later when the Hailsham keeper’s clearance ricocheted into the net off him.

Wick host Loxwood on Saturday (3pm), then travel to Chichester on Monday (11am).

WICK: Jordan Matthews; Playle-Howard, MacIver, Madden, Weir; Ediker, Brown, Chick; Harper, Wimble, Hutchings. Subs: Gromett (Chick 60), Forry (Hutchings 65), Williamson (Wimble 80), Cox.

