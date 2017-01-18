Unbeaten run ends as Worthing exit Sussex Senior Cup

Worthing Football Club’s 14-game unbeaten run was brought to an end last night.

First half strikes from Ryan Worrall and Elliott Romain saw Worthing fall to a 2-0 Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final defeat at National League South Eastbourne Borough.

Worthing rotated their squad as Corey Heath and Harvey Sparks were rested and Omar Bugiel was on the bench.

Joint manager Jon Meeney was disappointed to see his side bow out and said: “We go out to win every game that we play in. With the squad we’ve got and upcoming games, we felt it was right to manage the squad.

“The game was a bit like a basketball match at times, we created ten good openings and I’m not sure how we didn’t manage to score.”

Worrall’s 25-yard screamer flew past Jack Fagan to fire Eastbourne ahead after six minutes. Mark Hughes then teed up Romain to slot in from a tight angle 30 minutes later as it ended 2-0.

Worthing welcome Leiston in the league on Saturday, before their FA Trophy second-round replay at National League Sutton United on Tuesday (7.45pm).

WORTHING: Fagan; Hendon, Boiling, Watson, Rents; Hopkinson, Wills, O’Neill, Lemon; Brodie, Dawes. Subs: Bugiel (Brodie), Hallard (O’Neill), Schneider (Hopkinson), Belward.

