United hit for six in cup defeat

Worthing United Football Club exited the Sussex RUR Cup 6-3 away to Hassocks last night.

Phil Gault opened the scoring after just three minutes after United keeper Trigwell parried Ben Bacon’s shot.

Bacon’s first senior goal doubled Hassocks’ lead on 15 minutes but Mavericks responded five minutes later when Aaron Hasan was left unmarked and headed home a corner. Jamie Hillwood netted just before half-time to give Hassocks a 3-1 lead at the break.

United got a goal back early in the second half through an Ashley Marsh own goal on 48 minutes but Hassocks went straight up the other end and Gault scored from the penalty spot, after a foul on Bacon.

James Westlake scored Hassocks’ fifth just before the hour and Gault then completed his hat-trick when he curled home a free kick after 64 minutes.

Mavericks got a goal back through another own goal a minute later, before Pat Rose almost scored a fourth for United but his shot cannoned back off the bar.

United boss Nigel Geary said: “We’re not going to beat teams if we keep making mistakes and giving away goals.

“It was a really poor performance and we made a couple of their players look like world beaters in the first half. We only turned up for the last 15 minutes and it wasn’t good enough.

“It’s just so frustrating after a good performance in the win against Littlehampton on Saturday.”

UNITED: Trigwell; Marsh, Hasan, Stideford, Gregory; Joseph, Gilmour, Hards, Rose; Fenelon, Wells. Subs: Goldson (Fenelon 45), Foster (Gilmour 55), Punter (Rose 80), Gritt, Buckland.

