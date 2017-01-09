United let a lead slip as they pick up a point

Lancing United Football Club boss Luke Banasco-Zaragoza felt it was two points dropped after his side drew 2-2 at Rottingdean Village on Saturday.

Brad Hunt and Grant Thetford both struck inside the opening 50 minutes as United opened up a two-goal lead in the Southern Combination League Division 2 encounter. However, Rottingdean stormed back and efforts from Damian and Danny Stearman ensured it ended all square.

After throwing a two-goal lead away, United manager Banasco-Zaragoza believes they should have come away with more than the point they picked up.

He said: “After leading by two goals we should have seen the game out. We’ve been performing well of late and this draw extends our unbeaten run to five matches.

“I was a little bit frustrated with our defending to let them back in it but as a whole a point isn’t a bad return.”

Hunt struck two minutes before the break, then Thetford added a second as United opened up a two-goal inside 50 minutes.

Danny Stearman struck for the hosts on the hour, before Damian Stearman levelled it at 2-2 five minutes later. United welcome Clymping on Saturday.

LANCING UNITED: Allfrey; Dawson, Tupper, Johnson, Medhurst; Hunt, Page, Gunn, Munday; Thetford, Measom. Subs: Church (Munday), Pugsley, JJ Banasco-Zaragoza.

