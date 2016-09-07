United make it back-to-back wins

Worthing United Football Club made it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 victory at Wick last night.

The game was switched to Crabtree Park owing to floodlight maintenance work at United’s Lyons Way home.

United midfielder Adrian Todd hit a post, before Dave Marsh gave Mavericks the lead with a stunning 25-yard strike on 22 minutes.

Chamal Fenelon then had a one-on-one saved, before Wick levelled through Kieron Playle-Howard’s header from a free kick after 29 minutes.

Wick were reduced to ten men midway through the second half when Joe Matthews handled Jamie Stideford’s header on the line. Wick keeper Warren Pye saved Mark Goldson’s resulting penalty but the visitors went ahead again moments later when Tadley Bromage headed home Marsh’s cross from 18 yards.

United boss Nigel Geary said: “It was a brilliant result. Wick are a very good side and it was a tough, physical examination but we played well again.

“I said to the lads at half-time that attackers win home games and defenders win away games and that if we kept a clean sheet in the second half we’d win, as we have too much going forward not to score.

“The strength in depth that we have in the squad now is great as well. Our bench last night was second-to-none, to have Paul Elliott, Matt Hards, Mark Goldson, Jack Punter and Rui Buckland on the bench is as good as there is around.

“We’ve still got six or seven players to come back as well, so I’m going to have a nice selection headache in the coming weeks.”

