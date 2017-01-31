Waterlogged pitch forces Worthing postponement

Worthing Football Club's Alan Turvey Trophy quarter-final clash with Billericay Town at Woodside Road was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch this evening.

Persistent rain, followed by a heavy deluge an hour before kick-off left Worthing's 3G surface unplayable.

With Worthing expected to blood some of the youngsters in the last-eight tie, joint-manager Gary Elphick was left a little frustrated.

He said: "It is frustrating but there was not a lot that could have been done. The rain had been persistent most of the day, then a heavy downpour about an hour before kick-off left standing water on the pitch.

"I thought the 3G would have been able to hold up but in the end the rain was too heavy and stayed on the surface.

"If I'm honest, I don't think the break will be a bad thing for the squad. We've had a lot of games recently and it'll give everyone some added recovery time.

"Myself and Jon Meeney were looking to give some of the younger players a chance, so in that respect it's a little annoying as it would have given them a chance to show what they can do."

Worthing return to Ryman League Premier Division action on Saturday with Needham Market visiting Woodside Road.

