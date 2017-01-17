We can achieve big things this season – Wills

Worthing captain Kane Wills believes the club can achieve big things this season but says no targets are being set.

Worthing increased their unbeaten run to 14 games when they drew 2-2 at home to two-divisions-higher Sutton United in the FA Trophy on Saturday.



That run has seen them climb to eighth in the Ryman League Premier Division, three points outside the play-off places, and looking ahead to the rest of the season, Wills said: “Hopefully we can achieve big things this season but we’ve not really set any targets.



“We’ve got ourselves in a great position but that’s to our merit and we deserve it. Anything we do get is a bonus but we’ve got in a position now, as a group of players and a team, where we are looking upwards.



“Whether that be the play-offs or whatever it be, we’ve got to have that spirit and attitude about us that we’ve got faith in our abilities to do that.”



Wills believes setting little targets has been key to the recent success and said: “We always set ourselves mini targets. If there’s two or three games coming up, we’ll set a points return and ever since we started doing that, we’ve hit it every time or bettered it.



“I think that really helps us and we’ve just got to keep striving to get better and keep improving like we have done. Then I think we can be serious about going places.”



Wills admits he is loving life playing alongside a number of promising youngsters and said: “Playing with all the youngsters is infectious with the way they are.



“Their enthusiasm is amazing and it’s brilliant. They all have such great spirit and things are going good, so it’s great. Before this run, we’d lost five in a row so it also shows they’ve got that bit about them that when things are going against us, they’ve got the spirit to come through, and I’m loving it here.”



Speaking about Saturday’s draw with Sutton, Wills said: “We wanted the win but the fact we got a draw means we’re still unbeaten and we’ve got to keep that as a positive.



“At 2-1 down, it could have been fair to think the game was gone for us because they were on the front foot and there only looked to be one team that was going to win it.



“But then we nicked a goal at the end and could and maybe should have won it as we had a couple of chances. That just goes to show you don’t go 14 games unbeaten without having some character.”

