Wick to welcome Brighton for pre-season friendly

Wick Football Club will host Premier League new boys Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-18 side in a pre-season friendly.

It was announced on Friday that Albion’s young guns will face Wick at Crabtree Park on Saturday, July 29.

Wick, who are celebrating their 125th anniversary, were relegated from the Southern Combination League Premier Division last term after finishing second bottom.

Brighton’s visit looks set to be a highlight and boss Lee Baldwin feels getting them along is a real coup.

He said: “It’s great to have a Premier League club coming to us for a pre-season game.

“I’m not too sure what sort of team they will bring on the day – whoever they put out will have a great deal of quality.

“It’s going to be a great test for us and a good experience for some of their younger players, getting out and playing against a senior Southern Combination League team.

“Brighton have a great following in and around the area, with their promotion to the Premier League, I’m sure interest in the game will be great.

“It’s a chance to get new people through the gates.”

