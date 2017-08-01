Worthing beat Forest Green on Bugiel's return to Woodside Road

Worthing Football Club ran out 4-1 winners at home to Forest Green Rovers in their latest pre-season friendly tonight.

Omar Bugiel, who joined Forest Green from Worthing in February, captained the visitors and received a standing ovation from the 570 crowd just past the hour mark when he was substituted.

Omar Bugiel, who captained Forest Green tonight, celebrates scoring for Worthing last season. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Rovers, who were promoted into League Two last season, fielded a youthful line-up for the match and Worthing won with goals from James Fraser, Antoine Douglas, Ben Pope and an own goal.

After a quiet opening, Worthing had the first chance on 17 minutes. Ollie Boulding did well down the right and Tony Nwachukwu leapt highest at the back post to meet his teasing cross but sent a header just wide.

Worthing went ahead just three minutes later when Sam Rents' corner was only half cleared and Fraser side-footed home a lovely volley into the top corner from 20 yards.

Ross Edwards headed over another Rents set-piece on 22 minutes, before Nwachukwu's close-range header from Alfie Young's cross was held at the second attempt by Rovers keeper Harry Pickering.

Worthing stopper Lucas Covolan parried away Jordan Morris's fierce 25-yarder just past the half-hour mark and the hosts then went close again moments later but Nwachukwu could not direct his header goalwards from Omar Folkes' cross.

Nwachukwu then had another opportunity but fired a weak left-footed strike straight at Pickering on 36 minutes.

Forest Green equalised just before half-time when right-back Nathan Trueman let fly from 30 yards and the ball flew into the top corner, despite Covolan getting fingertips to the ball.

The hosts regained the lead just four minutes into the second half. Captain Kane Wills raced on to Young's long ball forward and his cross was turned into his own net by Will Davidson, under pressure from Folkes.

Douglas poked home Worthing's third on 68 minutes after Nwachukwu's header from Rents' corner was cleared off the line, before substitute Pope added the fourth from Rents' left-wing cross five minutes later.

WORTHING: Covolan; Boiling, Douglas, Wills, Young, Edwards, Boulding, Fraser, Nwachukwu, Folkes, Rents. Subs: Smith, Schneider, Newton, Williamson, Pope, Hallard (all used), Brodie.

