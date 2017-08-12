Worthing beaten in Bostik League Premier opener

Have your say

Worthing Football Club's Bostik League Premier Division campaign got off to a losing start this afternoon.

Lloyd Macklin bagged a brace, while Ryan James also struck as Metropolitan Police ran out 3-1 victors in the opening-day encounter.

Worthing got off to a woeful start, falling two goals down inside nine minutes, then Macklin struck his second to add a third with less than half-hour played.

The returning Zack Newton, who spent a large part of last season out with glandular fever, pulled one back for Gary Elphick's men on the hour but that proved only to be a consolation.

Worthing were rocked by the news of being forced to play their opening five league fixtures away from home heading into the fixture and had been hoping to start the season well.

However, a disastrous opening 30-minute spell left them with too much to do as they went down in their Bostik League Premier curtain-raiser.

Police were off to a flying start courtesy of Macklin's opener, which came after just 58 seconds.

Things got worse for Worthing with less then ten minutes on the clock, This time around James was the man to fire past debutant Lucas Covolan in the Worthing goal to make it two.

Macklin superbly rounded Covolan and slotted into an empty net as the home side made it three a minute before the half-hour.

Worthing were much-improved in the second and gave themselves hope thanks to Newton's strike on the hour.

The home side stood firm for the remainder, easing to an opening-day triumph over Elphick's side.

Worthing make the trip to Leatherhead in the league on Wednesday.

WORTHING: Covolan; Boiling, Young, Douglas, Schneider; Samuels, Wills; Newton, Fraser, Rents; Nwachukwu. Subs: Dawes, Pope, Hallard, Cowards, Brodie.

