Worthing braced for interest in Bugiel

Worthing Football Club are bracing themselves for interest in striker Omar Bugiel when the January transfer window opens next month.

The popular German forward has scored 17 goals this season and Worthing joint manager Gary Elphick has no doubt that Bugiel can play higher.

The transfer window for Football League clubs opens on January 1 and Elphick admits the club have heard some rumours linking Bugiel with a move away from Woodside Road. But he said: “We’ve heard the whispers but there hasn’t been anything concrete yet, so he’s got to keep doing what he’s doing.

“He’s under contract here and is under 24, so we’ve got to protect the interests of Worthing Football Club as he’s been here for a number of years and any move would have to be best for him as well.

“January is going to be a big month as teams higher up will get a budget for the transfer window and I’m sure he’s someone teams will be interested in.

“The speculation is something we’ll have to deal with but he’s the linchpin of our side. We want him to stay here and his target should be 25-plus goals this season.”

