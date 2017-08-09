Worthing bring in former Brazilian under-20 international

Have your say

Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Covolan has signed a one-year deal with Worthing Football Club.

The 26-year-old, who once featured for Brazil's under-20 international team, joins after a successful trial at the club.

Covolan featured in five of Worthing's eight pre-season friendlies, impressing manager Gary Elphick enough to offer him a contract.

The goalkeeper, who spent last season at National League South Whitehawk, looks sets to be Worthing's number one this season following the departure of Jack Fagan earlier in the summer.

Worthing boss Elphick is relieved to have finally signed the stopper.

He told worthingfc.com: "Goalkeeper is such an important position; Lucas is a big and commanding, which is what you need to be at this level.

"He's done really well in the games so far and has good experience, I'm confident he's going to be a good signing for us."

Covolan should make his debut in Worthing's Bostik League Premier Division season opener at Metropolitan Police on Saturday (3pm).

