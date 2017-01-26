Worthing College trio make England appearances

Worthing College trio of Charlie Williamson, Luke Brodie and Fintan Walsh were part of the England Colleges squad that beat a Japanese under-18 touring side 6-2 at Chelsea's Cobham training ground on Monday.

Brodie and Walsh both made the cut for the final 18 earlier this year with the former netting twice for England so far - including the first goal in Monday's game - while Williamson received a late call-up to feature following an injury in the squad.

The trio impressed in the fixture with Brodie scoring, while Walsh and Williamson played a key role during the 90 minutes.

As well as his England College exploits, Brodie has featured several times for Worthing's first-team this season.

The 17-year-old just wants to keep progressing for both club and country now. He said: "It was a great honour to be selected in the squad and to appear for England Colleges. We'll have five or more games over the course of my time in the squad, so there is a lot of football.

"I've been really fortunate with Worthing this season that both Jon Meeney and Gary Elphick have given me a lot of opportunities. They've shown great faith in youth and it gives me an added boost knowing if I play well I'm likely to get a look-in.

Luke Brodie in action for Worthing earlier this season. Picture: Stephen Goodger

"I think everyone has ambitions when they are young to make it as a professional, my focus now is on Worthing, continuing to work hard and seeing where it gets me."

Along with Brodie, Walsh also made the 18-man squad for England Colleges this year and made his second appearance on Monday.

The talented 16-year-old has featured twice for Worthing's rivals Bognor and he was pleased with how things went against the Japanese team.

Walsh said: "The standard of opposition was quite high but we've got a really good group. It was nice to play for England along side both Luke and Charlie, who I'm at college with.

Charlie Williamson is dual-signed with Wick.

"Daren Kilpatrick is also a coach with England Colleges so it had a real familiar feel even though I was away playing for my country. All the boys are brilliant and I'm looking forward to the Wales game on Thursday."

Williamson, 17, is dual-signed with Southern Combination League Premier Division side Wick from Worthing. He's appeared once for his parent club this season in a Ryman League Cup clash against Burgess Hill.

After switching from rivals Bognor in the summer, Williamson revealed his ambition is to establish himself in Worthing's first-team.

He said: "It was a really proud moment representing my country. I was a little disappointed to miss out on a place in the final squad but pleased when I got the call to play in this game.

"I've been playing regularly for Wick and made my Worthing debut earlier this season. My first aim is to try and break into the Worthing first-team and see where that takes me."

Worthing College's men's performance programme head coach Dave Hall spoke of his pride at seeing three of his students starring for England.

He said: "Myself and the whole academy programme were very pleased for Charlie to be added to the squad. I received the call on the Friday before and when I told him he was over the moon.

"Both Fintan and Luke have developed so much since coming to us in September. It's great to see all three being given the opportunity to represent their country at national college level."