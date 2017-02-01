Worthing complete Clark signing

Worthing Football Club have bolstered their attacking options after sealing a deal for forward Louis Clark this afternoon.

Clark, 26, who has been training with the club since December, was granted international clearance today.

The talented forward has spent the vast majority of his career playing abroad. His most recent stint saw him spend time in the Phillipines with Kaya Futbol Club, while he also played in Australia for Cobram Victory three years ago.

Worthing joint manager Jon Meeney believes Clark will be an exciting addition to the forward line and said: "He can play anywhere across the front and I'm really pleased to have him on board. He's been training with us for the past month or so, now it's great to have him officially signed, he's a great option for us to have offensively.

"Louis has spent a great deal of his career abroad so far and this will be something that will benefit us at Worthing."

