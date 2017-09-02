Worthing dumped out of FA Cup by Dorking Wanderers

Worthing Football Club exited the FA Cup this afternoon.

Goals from David Ray, Isaac Philpott and Matthew Briggs were enough to see fellow Bostik League Premier Division outfit Dorking Wanderers edge to a 3-2 first qualifying round triumph at the Westhumble Community Ground.

Worthing looked on course to score a first win in all competitions this season as strikes from Isaac Newton and James Fraser fired them in to a 2-1 lead five minutes after the break.

It wasn't to be, though, with Philpott and Briggs finding the net in the final 30 minutes to send Gary Elphick's side crashing out of the FA Cup.

Worthing were hoping a change of competition could bring them some fortunate, having lost their opening five league matches.

Things didn't start well as Dorking were ahead inside seven minutes. Ray was the man to break the deadlock, leaving Worthing with it all to do.

Newton, netting his second goal of the season, levelled things on the half-hour.

The turnaround was then complete four minutes after the break courtesy of Fraser.

An intriguing final 30 minutes was then set-up as Philpott made it 2-2 on the hour.

The clincher came ten minutes later but it wasn't for Worthing. Briggs netted to seal Dorking's spot in the next round and send Worthing crashing out.

WORTHING: Covolan; Mann, Young, Boiling, Rents; Edwards, Samuels; Assiana, Fraser, Newton; Pope. Subs: Hallard (Pope, 73), Brodie (Newton, 73), Sparks (Edwards, 74), Schneider, Williamson.

