Worthing duo win December manager of the month award

Worthing Football Club joint bosses Gary Elphick and Jon Meeney have scooped the Ryman League manager of the month award for December.

A fantastic December saw Worthing go unbeaten, winning seven of their eight games.

Worthing joint-manager Gary Elphick. Picture: Marcus Hoare

Worthing won all three of their Ryman League Premier Division games and also progressed in the FA Trophy, Sussex Senior Cup and Alan Turvey Trophy competitions.

In the FA Trophy, Worthing came from behind to win 2-1 at National League side Dagenham & Redbridge.

After collecting the award, Worthing joint manager Elphick praised his players for their efforts over the course of December.

He said: “It’s nice to get accolades but this is due to the players in the dressing room. It’s nice to be recognised as doing a good job but it’s all about the players.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.