Worthing fight back to grab first point of the season

Worthing Football Club fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Staines on Sunday and earn their first point of the season.

After seven successive defeats to start their Bostik League Premier Division season, goals in the last 16 minutes from Lloyd Dawes and Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Rian O’Sullivan earned Worthing a point.

Lloyd Dawes celebrates his goal. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Antoine Douglas and James Fraser had left Worthing in the days leading up to the game, which meant caretaker boss John Lock again fielded a young line-up.

The match took place at Bognor with Worthing still unable to play at Woodside Road. Worthing made a bright start and Dawes was denied by Staines keeper Liam Driscoll early on, before the visitors went ahead through Mo Bettamer.

Staines doubled their lead just before half-time when Elliot Buchanan was allowed too much time to turn and fire past Lucas Colovan.

After a quiet start to the second half, Worthing got a goal back 16 minutes from time when Dawes glanced home a header from O’Sullivan’s cross.

Worthing celebrate Rian O'Sullivan's equaliser. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Worthing sent on another Brighton loanee, Reece Myles-Meekum, and he set up O’Sullivan, a Ireland under-19 international, to net the equaliser, via a deflection, eight minutes from time.

Worthing hunted a winner but Henry Watson headed wide from O’Sullivan’s free kick late on.

Lock said: “It was a better day for the club. Everyone knows the situation we’re in, so it was great to get a point.

“It’s a small step for everybody and we know there is still a lot of work to do.

“We’ve got a very young side but they’re getting a lot of belief and there’s a real togetherness.

“A 2-2 draw against a team with Staines’ experience was a good result after they pulled us around in the first half. We didn’t panic, though, got back in it and have just got to keep our feet on the ground now.

Lock added: “Huge thanks to Jack Pearce and everyone at Bognor for making us feel so welcome. They’ve got some really good facilities there and have taken us in superbly.”

WORTHING: Colovan; Williamson, Boiling, Watson, Schneider; Clark, Hallard, Edwards, O’Sullivan; Pope, Dawes. Subs: Samuels (Edwards 45), Myles-Meekums (Clark 62), Assiana, Mann, Sparks.