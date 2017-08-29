Worthing give their backing to boss Elphick

Worthing Football Club have given their backing to manager Gary Elphick after a difficult start to the season.

Worthing are bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division and without a point after five matches.



Speaking earlier today, Elphick said he would like to bring in a couple of new players for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Dorking Wanderers if he is given the chance because of the club's recent form.



Worthing were quick to dampen any thoughts that Elphick's future at the club is in doubt and managing director Calvin Buckland said: "We are concerned with results, it's not just over this season but the last 15 or so games of last season as well.



"But we appointed Gary knowing he was an inexperienced manager on his own and that he wasn't necessarily going to be an over-night success.



"We've still got faith in him and want him to succeed here. He'll be given every opportunity and there's no pressure on him from our end and we're not going to panic."



Elphick took over as joint Worthing boss with Jon Meeney in the summer of 2015. The duo guided the club to promotion from the Ryman League South Division in their first campaign.



Meeney left the club in April, which meant Elphick took sole charge. Worthing finished 15th last season after struggling towards the end of the year and have now started this campaign with five successive losses.



Elphick is determined to turn things around, though, and said: “Things aren’t great on and off the pitch but I don’t want to run away.



"I want to do everything I can to turn things around and hopefully the club will give me the time to do that. "