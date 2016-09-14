Worthing hit six to begin the season in style

Newly-formed Worthing Ladies made a fantastic start to the season with a 6-0 win at home to Burgess Hill on Sunday.

Worthing were 4-0 up at half-time as debutant Hannah Hewlett opened the scoring with a superb header from a Nay Robinson corner.

Player-of-the-match Robinson starred for Worthing and netted a hat-trick with three unstoppable shots from outside the penalty area.

Worthing striker Gemma Worsfold, also making her debut, ran the Burgess Hill defence ragged and also scored an excellent goal.

However, the goal of the game was scored by Jodie Ward who, on the edge of the penalty area, side-stepped her marker and unleashed a curling shot that nestled in the top right-hand corner.

Worthing keeper Lani Smith also had an excellent game. She acted as a sweeper and her distribution was great.

