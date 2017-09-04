Worthing hope for positive outcome on pitch meeting

Worthing Football Club hope their pitch issue could be resolved this week.

A meeting is scheduled for the latter part of this week and should give a timescale of when Worthing will be able to return to Woodside Road to play home games.

The club have been unable to play home matches so far this season after the 3G pitch at Woodside Road failed three FIFA test cerification inspections this summer.

Worthing's home match with Margate on Saturday will take place at Bognor Regis and speaking last week, Worthing managing director Calvin Buckland said: “The best case scenario for the club has always been for temporary work to be carried out on the pitch allowing us to return to Woodside Road for the remainder of the season.

"This still may be the case however yesterday we received confirmation that it wouldn’t happen in time for our fixture with Margate.

“We should receive further clarification next week and be able to provide an update for future home fixtures then."

Worthing are offering free coach travel to fans for Saturday's match with Margate at Bognor. The coach leaves Woodside Road at 1.15pm. To reserve a place, call Colin Sparks on 01903 249916/07427 694007 or email travel@worthingfc.com

Worthing ask fans leaving their cars at the ground to park considerately around Woodside Road.