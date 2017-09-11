Worthing name Lock caretaker manager

Worthing Football Club have appointed John Lock as caretaker manager for their next two games.

Lock, a former Worthing player and coach, will take charge of tomorrow's trip to Dorking Wanderers and Sunday's match with Staines at Bognor.



Worthing-born Aarran Racine, who left Forest Green Rovers by mutual consent last month after making more than 100 appearances for the club, will assist Lock. Zaki Rahman will also help the duo out.



Worthing hope to have a permanent manager in place for the match against Wingate on September 23 but said they will not rush an appointment.



Worthing managing director Calvin Buckland said: “It’s no reflection on Matt Piper or Cameron Morrison (who won’t be involved) but we had a long discussion and decided we needed a fresh start and a fresh voice.



“John has been in and around the club for years and been in this situation before as a player and coach."



Lock, 65, played for the club in the late 1960s and became assistant manager to Barry Lloyd in 2001. He said: “I got a call from Calvin and I was pleased to be able to help the club anyway I can.



“If it takes more than two games to find the right man, I’ll stick around to help and then hand the reigns over.



“It’s going to be a difficult job, following Gary and Matt, even for me for these two games. I know the wheels have come off a little bit in the last few games but ultimately they’ve led the club during a very successful time."