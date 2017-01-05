Worthing outline their vision for the future

Worthing Football Club outlined three elements to their vision for the future at their mid-season Fans' Forum last night - including becoming a National League club.

The evening kicked off with Pete Stone, a Worthing fan who has been helping the club on a consultation basis for the past few months, talking about the club's vision.

He said: "We're a club that's going places and has a sense of direction and we know what we're trying to achieve.

"A lot of work has been going on off the pitch, as well as on it, and not everything has been perfect. Mistakes have been made, financially and operationally, so we're all trying to learn as we go forward but we are trying to take the club to a positive and successful place."

In a seven-day period, more than 1,750 people now use the facility at Woodside Road. That includes more than 500 local club youth players and 180 to 200 children from Worthing schools and colleges.

In a slideshow, Worthing revealed three elements to their vision for the future:

1: To be a club Worthing can be proud of.

Being more than a football club, and serving the community and its members.

Getting as many people as we can interested in and excited by the club as we are.

People actively look to play a part in our club, watch our team, use our facilities on the pitch or off.

We want to create memories for everyone, especially for the youngsters of the area, whether they play football or not.

We become the ‘first’ or ‘second team’ to follow for everyone.

2: Being as professional off the pitch as we are on it.

Worthing FC being stable financially with minimal and manageable debt.

Not being dependent on a generous owner and a dedicated few to survive and thrive.

Being business-like without being a commercial, profit-driven business.

Being organised with high and professional standards of behaviour in every activity, understanding there is a right and a wrong way to do things.

3: Being regarded as a National League level football club.

We do want to be in the National League. The original intent of at least two promotions in five years still stands. Our success last year puts us ahead.

Our standards of playing, coaching, management and support will be at National Conference standard for all our teams from first team through U18s, the ladies team and down through the Development and Elite groups.

The facilities we are able to provide to players, supporters and guests.

We want all young footballers in the broader area to aspire to play for Worthing FC, such are our standards and our reputation.

