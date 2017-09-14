Worthing 'overwhelmed' by number of applications for manager's job

Worthing Football Club say they have been overwhelmed with the number of applications for their vacant managerial position.

Gary Elphick resigned as manager on Saturday after eight successive defeats to start the season.

The club sit bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division but have had a number of applications for the vacant manager's position.

Worthing have two preferred candidates, one of whom they have spoken to, and they are seeking permission from a club to speak to the other.

A number of applications have also come into Worthing, who say it is a positive sign so many people want to be involved with the club after their difficult start on and off the pitch this season.

A proposal is on the table regarding Worthing's return to play home matches at Woodside Road, after FIFA hosted a meeting at the club earlier this month.

Worthing played their first six matches of the season away, before hosting Margate at Bognor's Nyewood Lane on Saturday.

Worthing's home match with Staines takes place at Bognor on Sunday (3pm) but the club hope to be back at Woodside Road by the middle of October if all parties accept the proposal.

Spaces are still available on the free coach to Bognor for supporters on Sunday. It will leave Woodside Road at 1.15pm and return straight after the game.

To book a place, call 01903 249916 or 07427 694007, or email colin.sparks3@ntlworld.com