Worthing progress past ten-man Hayes & Yeading in FA Cup

Second-half strikes from Omar Bugiel and Harvey Sparks helped Worthing Football Club book a spot in the third-qualifying round of this year’s FA Cup on Saturday.

The two efforts were enough to see Worthing progress past ten-man Southern League Premier Division side Hayes & Yeading.

Worthing joint-manager Gary Elphick was impressed with his side’s display and was happy to see them prgores in the FA Cup.

He said: “I was very happy with the victory. The boys applied themselves really well, it was a difficult pitch, I was pleased we kept a clean sheet aswell.

“The sending off changed the shape of the game a little bit but I felt we were in control before then.

“Henry Watson and Ross Edwards were particularly impressive in the game.

“I think if Henry keeps his feet on the floor, and he’s a sensible lad, he will have a decent future ahead of him.”

Worthing were without the injured Steve Metcalf and Matt Axell, while Lloyd Dawes was cup-tied but Zack Newton made a return following his suspension.

The major point in the game came after 25 minutes as Hayes were reduced to ten-men.

Harold Joseph hauled down Bugiel as he raced away, leaving the referee with no choice but to brandish a straight red.

Worthing applied plenty of pressure but failed to make the extra man advantage count in the first 45 minutes.

The deadlock was finally broken five minutes after the interval.

Brannon O’Neill saw a drive pushed away by Louis Wells in Hayes’ goal but Bugiel was on hand to fire home the rebound.

Worthing’s spot in the nextround was all but secure as Sparks struck on 65 minutes.

A fine team goal saw Corey Heath and Ross Edwards involved before the latter sprayed a pass to Hendon. Bugiel then fired a strike across goal, which Sparks tapped home after arriving late at the back post.

Worthing find out their third-round qualifying opposition later today.

WORTHING: Banks; Hendon, Heath, Watson, Rents; Edwards, Wills; Newton, O’Neill, Sparks; Bugiel. Subs: Stanislaus (Bugiel), Brodie (O’Neill), Hallard, Elphick, Piper, Fagan.

