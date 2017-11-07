Worthing record fourth successive win

Worthing Football Club made it four wins on the bounce with a 3-1 victory at home to Dorking Wanderers this evening.

Worthing went into the Bostik League Premier Division match with confidence after their first league win of the season on Saturday and almost went ahead inside four minutes. Ruben Schneider's pass released home debutant Jimmy Wild, who skipped past a challenge and then poked the ball against the outside of a post from eight yards.

Reece Hallard scored Worthing's second against Dorking Wanderers. Picture by Marcus Hoare

Moments later, Worthing defender Joel Colbran threw himself in the way of Lewis Taylor's goalbound shot to keep the score level.

The end-to-end start continued as Dorking keeper Josh Pelling dived low to his right to keep out Rhyle Ovenden's low fizzing drive, before Worthing went ahead on nine minutes.

Reece Meekums broke down the right and his low cross was missed by Wild but Harvey Sparks was on hand to fire home at the back post for his first goal of the season.

In swirling wind and heavy rain, Worthing were forced into an early change when Ovenden limped off after a challenge by Taylor and Reece Hallard came on in his place.

Kieron Pamment. Picture by Marcus Hoare

Wild again went close to his first Worthing goal on 23 minutes when he diverted Meekums' cross just wide, before Dorking's Taylor curled a 25-yarder against the inside of a post on 28 minutes and the ball fell to safety after rebounding against Worthing keeper Lucas Covolan.

Kieron Pamment's low strike was comfortably saved by Pelling, before the Dorking keeper had to push Sparks' fierce effort behind on 35 minutes.

From the resulting corner, Worthing doubled their lead as substitute Hallard was left unmarked to head home Sam Rents' corner from six yards.

Dorking switched formation to three at the back at half-time but it took Worthing just four minutes to add a third. Hesitation at the back by Chris Boulter allowed Pamment to nip in and coolly side-foot home his seventh goal in nine matches to the delight of much of the 498-strong midweek crowd.

Schneider had an effort blocked on the line by Pelling as Worthing threatened to add a fourth, before Covolan got down quickly to his right to push away James McShane's shot which picked up speed off the wet surface.

Worthing's stopper was again called upon to push over Guiseppe Sole's 20-yard free kick on 75 minutes, before the hosts were denied a fourth successive clean sheet when Matt Briggs skipped past a couple of challenges and poked home a minute from time.

Worthing remain bottom of the Premier Division table but are now just three points behind second-from-bottom Thurrock.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Pamment, Budd, Ovenden, Sparks; Meekums, Wild, Schneider. Subs: Hallard (Ovenden 16), Rance (Sparks 76), Wrightman (Meekums 87), Pope, Watson. Att: 498.