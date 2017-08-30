Worthing release forward Folkes

Worthing Football Club have released forward Omar Folkes - just two months after signing him.

Folkes, who joined from Bostik League Premier Division rivals Merstham back in June, has struggled with a groin injury during his brief stay at Woodside Road.

The frontman returned as a second half substitute in 4-1 defeat to Burgess Hill on Bank Holiday Monday, which would be his final Worthing appearance.

A loss at Hillians was a fifth in success for Worthing at the start of their Bostik League Premier Division campaign. Although admitting it was a tough decision to let Folkes go, Worthing manager Gary Elphick knows he can't afford to be 'carrying any passengers' at this moment.

He said: "He's (Omar Folkes) been a complete gentleman throughout. It's been unfortunate that he has had a little bit of a stop-start time here regarding injuries and fitness, we afford to be carrying any passengers at the moment.

"I can only thank him for the commitment he's shown during his time here and I wish him all the best for the future."

Worthing manager Elphick is hoping his release will allow him to recruit in other areas.

He added: "It was never my intention to be releasing players so early in the season but due to our poor start and current form it's obvious changes are needed.

"We desperately need to strengthen in certain areas. One are we are not short is strikers, so we've to cut our cloth accordingly unfortunately for Omar."

