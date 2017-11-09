Worthing's confidence flowing after back-to-back league wins

Adam Hinshelwood admits confidence is flowing in his young side after a fourth successive win on Tuesday.

Worthing won their first Bostik League Premier Division game of the season on Saturday, 2-0 at Needham Market, and backed it up with a 3-1 victory at home to Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday.

Harvey Sparks celebrates with the Worthing fans. Picture by Marcus Hoare

Those results followed back-to-back cup wins and there are clear signs Worthing are getting their identity back.

There’s a confidence back in the team that had been missing during a difficult few months and the fast-paced, flowing, passing football and 100 per cent commitment is also clear to see again.

Goals from Harvey Sparks, his first of the season, Reece Hallard, his first Worthing league goal, and Kieron Pamment, his seventh in nine games, took Worthing to victory against Dorking in front of a 498-strong crowd who braved the horrible wet and windy conditions.

Manager Hinshelwood said: “The team is full of confidence and rightly so, but with a young and confident group, there can be complacency at times. But we’ve got good characters in there who won’t let that happen and I’m sure the younger players won’t let that happen either.

“I want them to be confident and enjoy the way we play and I’m pleased that’s showing in games.”

Worthing remain bottom of the Premier Division table but are now just three points behind second-from-bottom Thurrock and only one team is relegated this season. Hinshelwood insists ‘one game at a time’ is all he’s looking at but said: “I don’t like putting on Sky Sports News and seeing Worthing at the bottom.

“I’m reluctant to really look at the table and I don’t really. I just try to focus on our next game and getting the team organised and putting on a good performance and then the results will start to take care of themselves.

“The team spirit is great, there’s good competition for places and everything bodes well. We’ve got to keep going.”

Former Bognor striker Jimmy Wild made his home debut on Tuesday and almost scored immediately but his toe-poked shot struck the outside of a post.

Sparks turned home Reece Meekums’ low cross for the opener on nine minutes and Worthing doubled their lead on 36 minutes.

Shortly after Dorking’s Lewis Taylor hit the inside of a post, Worthing sub Hallard was left unmarked to head home Sam Rents’ corner.

Worthing went 3-0 ahead on 49 minutes when defender Chris Boulter dallied and Pamment nipped in to side-foot home from 15 yards.

Worthing keeper Lucas Covolan was denied a fourth successive clean sheet late on by Matt Briggs’ strike.

On Saturday, Worthing travel to Thame United in the FA Trophy second qualifying round. If the match is decided on the day, Worthing are then away to Kingstonian in the league on Monday. If Saturday’s game is a draw, the replay will be at Woodside Road on Tuesday.

Brighton loanee Rian O’Sullivan and Alex Parsons could return on Saturday, while Rhyle Ovenden will have his knee injury assessed after limping off against Dorking.

Winger Zack Newton has joined Met Police after moving to London.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Pamment, Budd, Ovenden, Sparks; Meekums, Wild, Schneider. Subs: Hallard (Ovenden 16), Rance (Sparks 76), Wrightman (Meekums 87), Pope, Watson.

