Worthing's fixtures for Bostik League Premier Division campaign revealed

Worthing Football Club's fixtures for a second successive season in the newly-named Bostik League Premier Division were revealed earlier this morning.

Gary Elphick's men finished 14th in the then Ryman League Premier Division last term on their return to that level, after winning promotion through the Ryman League South play-offs the season previous.

Worthing kick off the 2017/18 campaign with a trip to Metropolitan Police on Saturday, August 12, before Leatherhead travel to Woodside Road three days later for Elphick's side's opening home game (Tuesday, August 15).

Other early season matches include a long-trip to Lowestoft on Saturday, August 19, then a visit to rivals Burgess Hill comes on the August Bank Holiday Monday, 28.

Worthing welcome Hillians for the return fixture on Boxing Day, before a first game in 2018 at Merstham on New Year's Day.

A first-ever visit to Ryman League North champions Brightlingsea Regent comes on Saturday, January 13, while they visit Woodside Road on the final day of the season April, 28.

Ryman League South play-off winners Dorking Wanderers host Worthing on Tuesday, September 12, before welcoming them for the return fixture on Tuesday, November, 7.

Highly-fancied Billericay Town entertain Elphick's men on Saturday, December 16 and make the trip to Worthing on Saturday, March 3.

Worthing's Bostik League Premier Division fixtures 2017/18

Sat Aug 12 Metropolitan Police a

Tue Aug 15 Leatherhead H

Sat Aug 19 Lowestoft Town a

Sat Aug 26 Thurrock H

Mon Aug 28 Burgess Hill Town a

Sat Sep 2 FA Cup first qualifying round

Sat Sep 9 Margate H

Tue Sep 12 Dorking Wanderers a

Sat Sep 16 Staines Town H

Sat Sep 23 Wingate & Finchley a

Tue Sep 26 Kingstonian H

Sat Sep 30 Dulwich Hamlet H

Wed Oct 4 Leatherhead a

Sat Oct 7 Tooting & Mitcham United a

Sat Oct 14 Metropolitan Police H

Sat Oct 21 Hendon H

Sat Oct 28 FA Trophy first qualifying round

Sat Nov 4 Needham Market a

Tue Nov 7 Dorking Wanderers H

Sat Nov 11 Folkestone Invicta a

Mon Nov 13 Kingstonian a

Sat Nov 18 Leiston H

Sat Nov 25 Harrow Borough H

Sat Dec 2 Harlow Town a

Sat Dec 9 Tonbridge Angels H

Sat Dec 16 Billericay Town a

Sat Dec 23 Thurrock a

Tue Dec 26 Burgess Hill Town H

Sat Dec 30 Lowestoft Town H

Mon Jan 1 Merstham a

Sat Jan 6 Enfield Town H

Sat Jan 13 Brightlingsea Regent a

Sat Jan 20 Staines Town a

Sat Jan 27 Wingate & Finchley H

Sat Feb 3 Leiston a

Sat Feb 10 Folkestone Invicta H

Sat Feb 17 Harlow Town H

Sat Feb 24 Harrow Borough a

Sat Mar 3 Billericay Town H

Sat Mar 10 Tonbridge Angels a

Sat Mar 17 Dulwich Hamlet a

Sat Mar 24 Tooting & Mitcham United H

Sat Mar 31 Margate a

Mon Apr 2 Merstham H

Sat Apr 7 Hendon a

Sat Apr 14 Needham Market H

Sat Apr 21 Enfield Town a

Sat Apr 28 Brightlingsea Regent H

