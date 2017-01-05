Worthing set to change red-coloured touchline

Worthing Football Club are set to change their red touchline on the 3G surface at Woodside Road this summer.

The club had to apply for special dispensation to play in FA competitions both last year and this campaign and are set to change it to green for the 2016-17 season.

At the club's mid-season Fans' Forum last night, Worthing general manager Calvin Buckland said: "You can not play in any FA competition with a non-green run off and we had to apply for dispensation last year.

"The rules changed at the end of last season, so this year the FA said you can have any coloured run off but the first metre has to be green.

"We asked if we were in breach of the rules and they said yes, so we had to ask them for dispensation to play in the FA competitions again this season. If the FA regulations stay the same, we have to change it in the summer and it's probably going to cost us about £16,000.

"If it was a grass pitch and the run off was red, it's not an issue but the pitch does meet the requirements for us to get promoted."

