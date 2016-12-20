Worthing set to welcome Chelsea

Worthing Football Club’s Development Centre are to host Chelsea youngsters ahead of Christmas.

As part of December’s showcase fixture, both Blues and Volenti Academy will play matches at Woodside Road today and tomorrow.

Games will be run for age groups from under-seven to under-16 for a two-day festival of football.

Worthing joint manager Jon Meeney feels it will provide youngsters at the development centre a great chance to showcase their ability.

He said: “It’s a perfect opportunity for players here at Worthing to show what they can do.

“To have Volenti and Chelsea come down is a great privilege and everyone is excited.”

The fixtures run from 9am to 4pm on both days.

