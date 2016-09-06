Worthing set to welcome Dawes back

Lloyd Dawes is set to return to Worthing Football Club in time for Saturday’s home match with Wingate & Finchley.

Dawes was Worthing’s top scorer with 29 goals last season as the club gained promotion from the Ryman League South Division. He moved to Lewes in the summer but things did not work out and he was released by the Rooks yesterday.

Worthing are now set to re-sign the striker this week and joint manager Gary Elphick said: “Lloyd is going to sign registration forms this week and he’s so eager to get back into the fold.

“It’s going to be great to have him back, we didn’t want to lose him in the first place and I think he realised straight away that he’d made a mistake. We won’t hold that against him, he’s a young lad who made a decision but we’re so pleased he’s back.

“He’s just got that X-factor. He can ge a greedy so and so at times but he’s the type of player who gets spectators on the edge of their seat and he’s also a great character to have around the place from a team spirit point of view.”

Elphick was surprised Dawes left Lewes so soon but said: “I am a bit surprised but their manager Darren Freeman is a gentleman. He knows his football and knows that if someone isn’t happy, you’re not going to get the best out of them.

“Rather than sit him on the bench for a few weeks because things didn’t work out, he’s decided to release him and that’s because he’s a top bloke.”

Elphick is pleased with the Worthing squad available to him now and said: “We’ve got good strength in depth in every position now, especially with young Henry Watson, who I rate very highly, coming through. He’s only 17 but is going to be someone to look out for.”

Keeper Rikki Banks (stitches in a finger), Reis Stanislaus (unavailable) and Zack Newton (suspended) all missed last night’s 6-2 win at Carshalton in Worthing’s FA Cup replay.

Banks and Stanislaus should return for Saturday but Newton is suspended for two more matches.

