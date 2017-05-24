Worthing sign midfielder Fraser from rivals Bognor

Worthing Football Club made their first pre-season signing tonight as midfielder James Fraser put pen to paper on a move from rivals Bognor Regis.

Fraser was an influential figure for the Rocks last season, scoring 26 goals, as they finished second in the Ryman League Premier Division and then won the play-offs to gain promotion into National South.

However, he has now agreed a return to Woodside Road, where he played in the youth side and first team at the beginning of his career.

The 28-year-old went from Worthing to Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2007 but did not play for their first team, before spells with Eastbourne Borough, Lewes, Whitehawk, Burgess Hill and Bognor.

Worthing boss Gary Elphick feels Fraser will fill the void left by Omar Bugiel, who joined Forest Green Rovers in February.

He said: “I’m delighted to get James on board. He’s an attacking midfielder, can play the number ten role and his work-rate is phenomenal.

“I’m pretty sure he’ll be a success here and he’ll fill the gap left by Omar.

“He’s a 20-goal-a-season player and, if I’m honest, I’m a little surprised he didn’t stay at Bognor but I’m pleased he’s signed as it shows the direction we want to go.

“I played with him at Lewes, so know what he brings and have a good relationship with him. He also adds that bit of experience to the team. We always want to bring youngsters through and never want to lose that at the club but you want to blood them in the team with experienced heads around them as well."

