Worthing start pre-season with victory

Worthing Football Club kicked off their pre-season programme with a 2-1 win over near neighbours Worthing United at Woodside Road last night.

Second-half efforts from Jack Newhouse and Lloyd Dawes cancelled out Joel Davison’s 35th-minute strike as Worthing retained the Malcolm Gamlen Trophy.

Worthing used a different team in each half and assistant manager Matt Piper felt it was a good work-out.

He said: “We’ve been doing a lot of running and work without the ball since coming back for training last Thursday, so it was nice to see the boys working with the ball.

“Results are not important in these matches, it’s just about improving each week as the new season draws closer.”

Worthing welcome division-higher National League South rivals Bognor for another friendly at Woodside Road on Saturday (3pm).

Piper knows this will offer a step-up in class and hopes to see an improved display.

He added: “We just want to make sure in each friendly we are improving.

“I’m sure there will be a decent crowd for the game as well.”

