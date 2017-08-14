Worthing still waiting on pitch issue

Worthing Football Club hope to have more news on their pitch situation by the end of the week.

The club currently cannot play on their Woodside Road 3G surface after it failed three FIFA quality test certification inspections this summer.

They began their Bostik League Premier Division season with a 3-1 defeat at Met Police on Saturday and their next four games are also away, before they could be forced to play some home matches at Bognor Regis.

FIFA sent a company down to Woodside Road on Friday to take stone samples of the 3G base from three different areas of the pitch. The results will go to FIFA, who will speak about the matter at a meeting in Zurich tomorrow.

Worthing hope to hear from FIFA about the situation by the end of the week, so they can begin to make more plans for the season.

Worthing hope a temporary solution can be found for the pitch to pass the FIFA certification to play home games from September and then the surface will be relaid next summer.

If no solution can be found, the pitch will need to be relaid and Worthing will play home games at Bognor until the issue is rectified.

