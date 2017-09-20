Worthing stunned by division-lower Shoreham

Worthing Football Club’s wait for a first competitive win this season was extended to ten matches last night.

Dan Simmonds’ double, along with efforts from Nick Collyer and Ross Myers, sent them crashing to a 4-1 Velocity Trophy first-round defeat at division-lower Bostik League South rivals Shoreham at Middle Road.

Things started well for Worthing, who took the lead through birthday boy Ben Pope, before Mussels stormed back to take victory.

Worthing caretaker manager John Lock believes it’s a defeat his young squad will learn from and said: “We went into it on the back of a good result against Staines Town on Sunday but Shoreham dealt us a lesson. I think it was a a bit of an eye-opener for a few of the boys in the squad.

“We started so well, then just lost our way a little, giving away a couple of silly goals to let them back in.”

Pope headed Worthing ahead after 19 minutes on his 20th birthday.

Shoreham fought back, though, levelling through Collyer 17 minutes later. Then Simmonds’ first completed the turnaround three minutes later.

Myers made it three two minutes after the restart, with Simmonds rounding off the scoring just past the hour.

Worthing, still searching for a first Bostik League Premier Division win of the season, travel to Wingate & Finchley on Saturday, then host Kingstonian at Bognor’s Nyewood Lane home three days later (7.45pm).

Caretaker Lock is unaware whether he’ll be in charge for both games.

He added: “I’ll continue to take the team for as long as both George (Dowell; Worthing chairman) and Calvin (Buckland; general manager) need me to.

“Once a manager is appointed I will step aside and he’ll take the team from that point. Until an announcement is made, I’ll remain in charge, hopefully picking up some positive results to give the players, staff and supporters of Worthing something to cheer about. If I am in charge for the trip to Wingate, let’s hope for a first win this season to boost everyone’s confidence.”

WORTHING: Covolan; Williamson, Boiling, Watson, Schneider; Meekums, Samuels, Hallard, O’Sullivan; Pope, Dawes. Subs: Clark (Dawes, 20), Minter (Meekums, 70), Rents (Schneider, 45), Sparks, Mann.