Worthing winger Sparks suffers suspected fractured ankle

Winger Harvey Sparks suffered a suspected fractured ankle during Worthing Football Club's pre-season friendly against Worthing United at Woodside Road last night.

Second-half strikes from Lloyd Dawes and Jack Newhouse cancelled out Joel Colbran's first-half effort as Worthing ran out 2-1 winners to retain the Malcolm Gamlen Trophy.

Worthing winger Sparks netted eight times last pre-season for Worthing but lasted just 50 minutes of their opening friendly this term.

After an innocuous incident, Sparks was forced to leave the field, he told worthingfc.com: "I just caught it with someone. It wasn't even a challenge really and I didn't think I landed on it very badly. He got the ball, ran off and I just caught it."

Sparks went for an X-ray straight after the game, with scans showing cracks in his ankle, although it is still not confirmed whether it is broken.

