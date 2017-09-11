Worthing won't rush new manager appointment

Worthing Football Club hope to have a new manager in place later this month but will not rush into an appointment.

Gary Elphick resigned as Worthing boss after a 5-0 defeat against Margate on Saturday left the club bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division and without a point.

Elphick was appointed joint manager of the club with Jon Meeney in June, 2015, and the duo guided Worthing to promotion through the South Division play-offs in their first season in charge.

Meeney left with four games remaining of last season, leaving Elphick in sole charge, as Worthing finished 14th in the Premier Division.

After losing their opening seven games in all competitions this season, Elphick resigned and Worthing managing director Calvin Buckland said: "I really feel for him, I witnessed first hand just how hard he has worked. We all wanted him to succeed and it would have been lovely if it had worked.

"His first year here was unbelievable and one that no one will forget. He did everything he could but Saturday was obviously the final straw.

"We will have a temporary appointment for Tuesday and Saturday and would like to have someone in for a week Saturday but we're not going to put ourselves under any pressure to have someone in by then.

"We want to make sure we get the right person for the job, so won't rush into it.

"It's a really critical time for us. Obviously we have to stay up - and I fully believe we will - but I don't want to say that all we're looking to do is just stay in this league.

"If you put three wins together in this league, you can jump up 12 places. Whoever comes in will be made fully aware we have to stay in the league but I'm sure whoever comes in will want to finish as high as possible and push on from there.

"It's been a very testing time and with everything going on with the pitch and also the poor start, it might have a detrimental effect on our five-year plan. If it takes six years to come to fruition, so be it."

A meeting, chaired by FIFA, was held at Worthing on Thursday discussing the club's 3G pitch problem.

All the parties involved agreed the main aim is to get Worthing back playing at Woodside Road as soon as possible.

The club have already announced they will not play home matches at Woodside Road in September but the aim of all the parties is to have Worthing back playing at their home ground by the beginning of October.