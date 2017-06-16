Ian Hart: An example of resilience and dedication

Mason Crane’s selection for the full England T20 squad for the upcoming NatWest Series against South Africa next week is one of those local sporting achievements that probably won’t really be put into context for some time.

I’ve been fortunate to have known Mason and his family for a long time, and the development of his career should be an example of resilience and dedication for youngsters in all sports.

From arriving at the Manor Ground as a very young lad to play for Worthing CC colts, his drive and application in the ensuing years have resulted in his selection at international level.

His biography states he was educated at Lancing College, but that was after firm foundations at Thomas A Beckett, First and Middle School, and as a result of a scholarship which in itself came through the aforementioned hard work, dedication and support from his family.

I remember his Dad, Nick, recalling a story of a very young Mason practising his bowling action in front of the mirror late into the night.

It’s that kind of application that’s got him to where he is today, and where it will ultimately take him remains to be seen, but the one aspect that has disappointed me has been the reaction of certain parts of the local media.

If that’s out of blind loyalty to Sussex CC, as Mason obviously plies his County trade in neighbouring Hampshire, then that’s all the more disappointing, Sussex had their opportunity with the player, it was their decision not to pursue it.

But that’s a side issue, congratulations Mason, Worthing has produced an International cricketer, for the first time I’m not sure, but no doubt a well informed Herald reader will be able to provide the definitive answer.

End of an era on Tuesday evening when Lee Noakes stood down as Worthing Dynamos Chairman, a driving force in one of Worthing’s top youth football clubs Noakes had been in the job for 7 years and in that time had seen a period of transition which at the end of his tenure sees the club going from strength to strength.

Once the hysteria has died down over David Stockdale’s departure to Birmingham City, and with the release of the fixtures yesterday (Wednesday) that won’t be long (And I will be mulling on the Albion’s upcoming campaign next week) but when the dust has settled it will be become apparent that;

1) David Stockdale is not the first player to leave the Albion.

2) Whilst the Albion made him a reported decent offer of a 2year contract, Birmingham now managed by Harry Redknapp are splashing the cash in order to return to the Premiership (Good luck with that)

3) And the aforementioned deal on offer in the Midlands probably sets him and his family up as he enters the final years of his career, and can anyone really criticise him for that?