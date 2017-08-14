Adu added to Thunder roster

Have your say

Worthing Thunder have swooped to sign veteran Taner Adu for the upcoming National League Division 1 season.

Adu arrives having played most recently for Ipswich in Division 2. Prior to that, the guard enjoyed spells with Plymouth Raiders, Manchester Magics, Essex Pirates and Essex Leopards.

Speaking after signing for Thunder, Adu said: "I am extremely excited to be joining Worthing Thunder this season. After playing against Worthing for many years, I have always been aware of what a great set-up they have.

"I'm looking forward to joining the team in pre-season and helping the team improve."

Adu's addition is the third signing new head coach Daniel Gayle has made so far this summer.

Experienced Zaire Taylor agreed on a move to Thunder, while Brendan Okoronkwo has re-signed and been appointed captain.

Gayle is pleased to have another player added to his roster for the upcoming season.

He said: "I am really excited we have been able to ink Taner onto the team. It's great to have such a player on board and he will bring great leadership and experience alongside Zaire (Taylor)."

Thunder are expected to make several signings prior to their pre-season friendly with Thames Valley Cavaliers on September, 9.

