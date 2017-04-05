Club celebrates longest-standing member

Worthing Pavilion Bowls Club has hosted a celebration for the man believed to be the longest-standing member.

Dennis Wheatley, 97, has been with the club for 50 years and it is believed he is the only person ever to have achieved this.

Members gathered at the club, in Pavilion Road, Worthing, yesterday for a special lunch to mark the occasion.

Dennis, of Adversane Road, joined on April 4, 1967, and is still bowling there four or five days a week, including league games.

He said: “During my time at Pavilion, I have won internal competitions and local tournaments, and been a county player in the Middleton Cup and Liberty Cup.

“I am proud to be one of only 24 Sussex players to win a Liberty Cup winners badge.

“I love Pavilion Club, it is a place which I can go to for good company, bowls and sometimes a meal.”

Dennis was an agricultural agent selling seeds and fertilisers. He retired at the age of 80 and was widowed 14 years ago.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Worthing Herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.